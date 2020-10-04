Addiction to online trading a problem since pandemic began, says counsellor

A former Central Bank economist and a professional stockbroker are among the people who have sought treatment for addiction to online trading since the Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, a problem gambling charity has said.
Barry Grant, an addiction counsellor and founder of Problem Gambling Ireland, said that the last six months have been the first time he has encountered clients seeking help with addiction to online trading.
Grant said that since the Covid-19...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team