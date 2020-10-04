Monday October 5, 2020
Addiction to online trading a problem since pandemic began, says counsellor

Barry Grant of Problem Gambling Ireland says 15 people have come forward to the charity after losing large sums in volatile markets

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
4th October, 2020
Barry Grant, an addiction counsellor and founder of Problem Gambling Ireland, said that the last six months have been the first time he has encountered clients seeking help with addiction to online trading

A former Central Bank economist and a professional stockbroker are among the people who have sought treatment for addiction to online trading since the Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, a problem gambling charity has said.

Barry Grant, an addiction counsellor and founder of Problem Gambling Ireland, said that the last six months have been the first time he has encountered clients seeking help with addiction to online trading.

Grant said that since the Covid-19...

