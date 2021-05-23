We need movement on tax, but we must choose wisely
While it’s clear that tax changes are on the way, finding growth-friendly options is important
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a set of preliminary findings at the end of its recent official staff visit to Ireland, or “mission” as it calls it. This was a virtual visit which took place over a two-week period from April 26 to May 7.
An IMF team of economists assessed Ireland’s economic and financial developments and discussed the country’s policies with Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance; Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: There was nothing to tax us in the IMF report
Contrary to populist moves by recent governments to narrow the tax base, the IMF has recommended a commonsense approach
Revenue pivots from tax taker to cash maker in 2020
Each new government scheme to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 involved the immediate mobilisation of an organisation-wide team covering everything from legislation to frontline service readiness
Analysis: The 12.5% corporate tax rate may be under threat but what it stood for shouldn’t change
Ireland is likely to soon be less attractive to FDI so maintaining the policy that preserved the low corporate tax rate is essential
TAC: a useful recourse for disgruntled tax payers
The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) represents all tax payers and acts independently from Revenue when assessing tax appeals