Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

We need movement on tax, but we must choose wisely

While it’s clear that tax changes are on the way, finding growth-friendly options is important

Tom Maguire
23rd May, 2021
We need movement on tax, but we must choose wisely
The IMF said, in reference to Ireland’s tax regime: “Eventually, the tax base will need to be broadened to help finance productivity-enhancing investment in human and physical capital.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a set of preliminary findings at the end of its recent official staff visit to Ireland, or “mission” as it calls it. This was a virtual visit which took place over a two-week period from April 26 to May 7.

An IMF team of economists assessed Ireland’s economic and financial developments and discussed the country’s policies with Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance; Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

\&#039;When the financial crash hit Ireland after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the country was fiscally exposed\&#039;. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Lucinda Creighton: There was nothing to tax us in the IMF report

Tax Lucinda Creighton 1 week ago
Niall Cody, chairman of Revenue, said all of the organisation’s business model changes over the past year had to happen remotely. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Revenue pivots from tax taker to cash maker in 2020

Tax Tom Maguire 2 weeks ago
‘Joe Biden may be a proud Irish-American but his proposals on global minimum tax rates for multinationals has the potential to be a source of friction between both countries’. Picture: Getty

Analysis: The 12.5% corporate tax rate may be under threat but what it stood for shouldn’t change

Tax Lorcan Allen 3 weeks ago
The TAC was set up in 2016, but did not start with a clean slate and took on legacy and pre-establishment appeals

TAC: a useful recourse for disgruntled tax payers

Tax Tom Maguire 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1