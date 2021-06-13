Subscribe Today
Varadkar to push for income tax cuts despite Fianna Fáil concerns

The programme for government commits the government to examine increasing tax bands and credits in the October budget, but the Fiscal Advisory Council has warned of potential €2 billion cost

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th June, 2021
Leo Varadkar has recently warned that Ireland’s personal tax rates are a “major disincentive” for attracting mobile workers to the country. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Leo Varadkar is pushing for a package of tax cuts for workers in the forthcoming budget, despite concerns from Fianna Fáil and the financial watchdog about the potential €2 billion cost.

The programme for government commits the government to examine increasing tax bands and credits in the October budget so that any wage increases earned by workers will not be clawed back by the tax system.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) has...

