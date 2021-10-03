Varadkar seeks new tax break for remote workers
Tánaiste's proposed increase in heating and electricity tax relief to 30 per cent may come as a disappointment as prices rise
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is seeking to allow remote workers to claim back up to 30 per cent of their annual heating and electricity bills in a budget tax break which could cost the exchequer €8 million a year.
There was unprecedented growth in remote working during the pandemic, as firms closed their offices to comply with public health regulations.
Varadkar, the Minister for Enterprise, has been pushing for a remote working tax break to...
