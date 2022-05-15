Vacant property tax in doubt as Revenue reports fewer empty homes than expected
Analysis by Revenue revealed that levels of vacancy ‘are low across all counties’, leading the Minister for Finance to assess merits and likely impact of introducing such a tax
The introduction of a vacant homes tax next year is in doubt after the Revenue found a “low level of vacancy” across all counties.
Around 1.7 million households were required to provide details of any vacant properties they owned in their Revenue property tax returns last year to prepare the ground for a new vacant property tax next year.
However, Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has revealed that Revenue’s preliminary analysis of the...
