Updated: Overhaul of corporate tax rules was needed to ensure multinationals in Ireland paid ‘fair share’
Existing system ‘could not hold,’ according to Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary
A landmark overhaul of global corporate tax rules will help ensure that large multinationals pay their "fair share" in Ireland and across the rest of the world, according to Janet Yellen.
Speaking at an event in Dublin Castle, the US Treasury Secretary said the existing system of taxing corporations was outdated and "could not hold".
The OECD's agreement, through which a minimum effective corporation tax rate of 15 per cent will be introduced, "wasn't destined...
What the Finance Bill offers employees and entrepreneurs
There were few surprises in the 200-page document, but changes may be made to it as it passes through the Oireachtas
‘Sin taxes’ to improve public health and wealth tax being actively considered
Professor Niamh Moloney, the chair of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, has also said it will be looking at a wealth tax
Developers who undervalue vacant land face 30% penalty under new Revenue plan
The move will mean the vacant site tax bill on land worth €10 million would rise from €300,000 to €390,000 if the value of it was found to have been severely underestimated.
Accountancy and legal firms warned Donohoe about corporate tax reform
Accountants said FDI will be negatively affected by new global rules while lawyers said they could be unconstitutional