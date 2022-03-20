Subscribe Today
Up to 350,000 households face penalty for not submitting property tax valuation

The Revenue Commissioners say they have encountered a higher-than-expected level of non-compliance with the requirement in recent months

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th March, 2022
The Revenue has sweeping powers to engage in mandatory deduction of the property tax from wages, social welfare payments and even single farm payments

The Revenue Commissioners have warned that up to 350,000 households could face a substantial interest rate penalty for failing to submit their property tax valuation.

The agency has encountered a higher-than-expected level of non-compliance with the requirement for households to revalue their homes for the first time since 2013.

The latest figures from the Revenue show that so far around 1.4 million property tax returns have been filed with the new valuations. But even though the deadline...

