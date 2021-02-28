Transparency law will shine a light on Ireland’s role in the global tax games
A new EU law will force large multinationals to reveal where they make their profits and pay taxes. It was a strategic blunder for Ireland to align itself with the other three nations who opposed the legislation
Member states in the Council of the European Union have voted overwhelmingly in support of a new law that will require large multinationals to publish where they make their profits, and where they pay their taxes.
This is a significant moment for those who have been campaigning for corporate tax transparency, with important implications for Ireland.
The new directive was first proposed by the European Commission almost five years ago. It received strong support from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Brian Keegan: When it comes to the regulation of big tech, local may trump global after all
The ‘go it alone’ approach by Australia in the row with Facebook challenges the OECD line that ‘together is better’ when it comes to taxation
Tom Maguire: Audits will go ahead – but somewhat differently
The Revenue Commissioners have issued guidance on how audits should be conducted while Covid-19 restrictions are in place. What will it mean for the future?
Call for government to seek fresh legal advice on ‘unconstitutional’ PUP tax
Free Legal Advice Centre hopes ‘common sense’ prevails and plan to tax Pandemic Unemployment Payment is scrapped
Taxing PUP could be unconstitutional, Flac warns
The Free Legal Advice Centre says taxing the pandemic unemployment payments made to more than 200,000 people since last March may contravene citizens’ property rights