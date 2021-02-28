Subscribe Today
Tax

Transparency law will shine a light on Ireland’s role in the global tax games

A new EU law will force large multinationals to reveal where they make their profits and pay taxes. It was a strategic blunder for Ireland to align itself with the other three nations who opposed the legislation

Aidan Regan

 @aidan_regan
28th February, 2021
The list of letterbox companies registered to Dublin addresses for tax purposes is exhaustive.

Member states in the Council of the European Union have voted overwhelmingly in support of a new law that will require large multinationals to publish where they make their profits, and where they pay their taxes.

This is a significant moment for those who have been campaigning for corporate tax transparency, with important implications for Ireland.

The new directive was first proposed by the European Commission almost five years ago. It received strong support from...

