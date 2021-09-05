Tom Maguire: The four-year time limit on claiming a refund of your overpaid tax is unjustly rigid
While the rule is there for good reason, the absence of discretion in the law when there are extenuating circumstance should be looked at again
Right now, decisions are being made about what should be in Budget 2022 and what will then become law through the Finance Act. And one of my suggestions for inclusion is changes to how overpaid tax can be reclaimed.
I’ve lost count of the number of cases before the Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) in which a taxpayer has overpaid, but has been denied a refund because the related tax return was filed after the statutory time...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tom Maguire: Why we’re likely to see the tax base broaden in the future
The exchequer weathered the pandemic fairly well, but only thanks to our now-endangered corporate tax base. Both the state and the IMF agree it would be wise to now spread the risk
Build-to-rents now included in property tax sweep
Up to 100,000 previously exempt new homes should boost Revenue coffers this year
Tom Maguire: Budget 2022 offers a chance to better support our entrepreneurs
We need to encourage and incentivise new businesses at each stage of their development, to ensure a thriving domestic economy
John Walsh: Tax threat and failures on the domestic front have the makings of a perfect storm for the Irish economy
Threats to our corporate tax regime and the prioritising of foreign direct investment ahead of the development of indigenous companies over the last 30 years have left our economy vulnerable and could see the government pay for the sins of the past