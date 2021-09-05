Subscribe Today
Tom Maguire: The four-year time limit on claiming a refund of your overpaid tax is unjustly rigid

While the rule is there for good reason, the absence of discretion in the law when there are extenuating circumstance should be looked at again

Tom Maguire
5th September, 2021
Bottom line, if you have a tax repayment claim to make, then make it on time, because it’s your cash.

Right now, decisions are being made about what should be in Budget 2022 and what will then become law through the Finance Act. And one of my suggestions for inclusion is changes to how overpaid tax can be reclaimed.

I’ve lost count of the number of cases before the Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) in which a taxpayer has overpaid, but has been denied a refund because the related tax return was filed after the statutory time...

