Tom Maguire: Keep your tax returns up to date – or it may cost more than you think

The Revenue’s Debt Warehousing Scheme allows businesses to temporarily put certain tax debts on ice while trade is affected by Covid-19. But it has warned that 4,500 firms are not ‘current’ with filing

Tom Maguire
14th March, 2021
Businesses can temporarily put certain tax debts on ice during Covid-19 restrictions as part of the Debt Warehousing Scheme, but tax returns must still be filed

Paschal Donohoe recently gave a speech entitled “The pandemic: one year on” – five words we hoped we would never see in the same sentence. But here we are.

In his address to the Economic and Social Research Institute, the Minister for Finance set the scene early on, saying that there were more than one million people on some form of income support from the state.

This included nearly half a million receiving...

