Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Tom Maguire: Budget 2022 offers a chance to better support our entrepreneurs

We need to encourage and incentivise new businesses at each stage of their development, to ensure a thriving domestic economy

Tom Maguire
8th August, 2021
Tom Maguire: Budget 2022 offers a chance to better support our entrepreneurs
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has important decisions to make ahead of delivering his next budget. Picture: Julian Behal

It’s this time of year that pre-budget discussions about amending our tax law are held by various groups and stakeholders. As Myron Scholes, the Nobel-winning economist, once wrote: “Success is achieved when the tax rules subsidise activities that benefit society as a whole more than they benefit the individuals engaging in the activities.”

We need to continue to encourage and incentivise a thriving domestic entrepreneurial economy, one that will ensure Ireland...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Despite unemployment soaring last year, GDP grew on the back of pharma and other exports

John Walsh: Tax threat and failures on the domestic front have the makings of a perfect storm for the Irish economy

Tax John Walsh 2 weeks ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: as well as the ongoing issue of the minimum global corporate tax rate, he must deal with two public consultations on how companies finance their activities and further Covid-19 legislation. Picture: Julian Behel

Tom Maguire: Buckle up for a busy tax period

Tax Tom Maguire 2 weeks ago
Revenue has confirmed that it is drawing up estimates of property tax bills which are likely to be based on the average values of properties in small areas of around 80 to 100 homes. Picture: Feargal Ward

Revenue to send estimated property tax bills to 1.7 million homes

Tax Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, at the launch of a public consultation today on the OECD proposals for a global corporate tax rate. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Donohoe fears that 15% global corporate tax could rise further

Tax Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1