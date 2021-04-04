Subscribe Today
Tax

Thousands of cases of untaxed wine seized by Revenue

The tax authority is carrying out checks at postal depots to seize untaxed wine, with the industry concerned over the impact on trade

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th April, 2021
The Revenue Commissioners have seized about 25,000 untaxed bottles of wine as part of a crackdown on international postal deliveries during the pandemic.

The wine trade in Ireland has been concerned by reports of international online wine merchants advertising and importing wine to Ireland through the post.

The Revenue is now carrying out checks at postal depots to seize untaxed wine bottles before they are delivered to the homes of consumers.

