The corporate tax crunch: Ireland may be forced to take the leap

As matters come to a head on the proposed OECD global tax reforms, will Ireland’s hand be forced, or can Paschal Donohoe negotiate a softer landing for the economy?

Peter O'Dwyer

Lorcan Allen

26th September, 2021
Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: meeting over global corporate tax reform

Sandwiched between the usual pre-budget encounters with lobby groups, officials and government colleagues in Paschal Donohoe’s diary this September are the names of several European and global political heavyweights.

In the last week alone, both Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, and Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for the Economy, sought time with the finance minister.

Their interest in meeting Donohoe wasn’t anything to do with the humdrum domestic budgetary choices he has...

