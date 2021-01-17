Taxing PUP could be unconstitutional, Flac warns

Retrospectively taxing the pandemic unemployment payments made to more than 200,000 people since last March may be unconstitutional, the Free Legal Advice Centre (Flac) has warned.

Claimants of the emergency payment, which was put in place to help workers who were laid off as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, were advised last Friday of an outstanding tax bill arising from the payments.

About 221,000 single workers or couples in receipt of either the pandemic unemployment...