Taxing PUP could be unconstitutional, Flac warns
The Free Legal Advice Centre says taxing the pandemic unemployment payments made to more than 200,000 people since last March may contravene citizens’ property rights
Retrospectively taxing the pandemic unemployment payments made to more than 200,000 people since last March may be unconstitutional, the Free Legal Advice Centre (Flac) has warned.
Claimants of the emergency payment, which was put in place to help workers who were laid off as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, were advised last Friday of an outstanding tax bill arising from the payments.
About 221,000 single workers or couples in receipt of either the pandemic unemployment...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Brian Keegan: The PUP carries a nasty sting in its tail
Due to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, several hundred thousand workers now owe back tax from last year