Tax

Taxing PUP could be unconstitutional, Flac warns

The Free Legal Advice Centre says taxing the pandemic unemployment payments made to more than 200,000 people since last March may contravene citizens’ property rights

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th January, 2021
According to the Revenue, 99,700 PUP claimants have a tax liability from last year that will have to be settled, including 100 individuals who owe more than €5,000.

Retrospectively taxing the pandemic unemployment payments made to more than 200,000 people since last March may be unconstitutional, the Free Legal Advice Centre (Flac) has warned.

Claimants of the emergency payment, which was put in place to help workers who were laid off as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, were advised last Friday of an outstanding tax bill arising from the payments.

About 221,000 single workers or couples in receipt of either the pandemic unemployment...

Between March 26 and August 31 of last year, 664,500 employees had their wages subsidised under the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

Brian Keegan: The PUP carries a nasty sting in its tail

Tax Brian Keegan 4 hours ago

