TAC: a useful recourse for disgruntled tax payers

The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) represents all tax payers and acts independently from Revenue when assessing tax appeals

Tom Maguire
25th April, 2021
The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) is one route taxpayers can take if they disagree with the amount the Revenue Commissioners say they owe.

The TAC was set up in 2016, but did not start with a clean slate and took on legacy and pre-establishment appeals.

According to its latest annual report for 2020, legacy appeals are aged appeals made directly to Revenue prior to the establishment of the TAC. In the second half of 2016, 2,758...

