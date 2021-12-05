Subscribe Today
‘Solidarity levy’ could be one of many new costs of a united Ireland

We need more information on the opportunities and challenges that a 32-county regime would bring for businesses as well as individuals

Brian Keegan
5th December, 2021
'Solidarity levy' could be one of many new costs of a united Ireland
In terms of tax collected, Northern Ireland typically accounts for approximately 2 per cent of all British tax receipts, or just over £15 billion (€17.6 billion)

The Red C opinion poll in this newspaper last week highlighted the jarring reality that while many of us might aspire to the notion of a united Ireland, our views might change dramatically if it comes to paying for it.

There is precedent for this reaction. The most prominent reunification in recent memory was that of East and West Germany. To fund that particular initiative, a solidarity surcharge was introduced which put a few additional...

