‘Solidarity levy’ could be one of many new costs of a united Ireland
We need more information on the opportunities and challenges that a 32-county regime would bring for businesses as well as individuals
The Red C opinion poll in this newspaper last week highlighted the jarring reality that while many of us might aspire to the notion of a united Ireland, our views might change dramatically if it comes to paying for it.
There is precedent for this reaction. The most prominent reunification in recent memory was that of East and West Germany. To fund that particular initiative, a solidarity surcharge was introduced which put a few additional...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Are tax deductions on borrowed time as new rules come into effect?
A new measure in the Finance Bill is intended to stamp out tax avoidance through borrowing costs – but it’s complicated
Tax Appeals Commission releases €3 billion
Most of the money caught up in delayed appeals was from ten cases, including US pharma giant Perrigo’s €1.64 billion appeal
Details of Perrigo’s €1.64 billion tax appeal can’t be disclosed - Tax Appeals Commission
The Public Accounts Committee had sought information on Perrigo’s appeal of its Revenue bill which it settled for less than €300 million
Things have moved fast since the Corporation Tax Roadmap update last January
By the time the Finance Bill is signed into law we will have enacted the entire Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive into our legislation – and there’s more to come