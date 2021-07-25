Subscribe Today
Tax

Revenue to send estimated property tax bills to 1.7 million homes

Revenue to base new property tax calculations on average values of dwellings in areas of up to 100 homes

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th July, 2021
Revenue has confirmed that it is drawing up estimates of property tax bills which are likely to be based on the average values of properties in small areas of around 80 to 100 homes. Picture: Feargal Ward

Revenue is preparing to send new estimated property tax bills to 1.7 million homeowners, which will apply if they don’t revalue their homes themselves.

The property tax has been based on home valuations taken in 2013, but homeowners will have to estimate how much their property is worth on the forthcoming date of November 1 for their property tax bill next year.

Revenue has confirmed that it is drawing up estimates of property tax bills which...

