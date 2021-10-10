Revenue narrowing search for employers who breached tax subsidy scheme

The Revenue is tracking down the final 95 employers in its investigation into the temporary wage subsidy scheme, after clawing back €28.5 million.

The first wage subsidy scheme between last March and July cost €2.8 billion for 678,000 workers, which accounted for one-third of the entire workforce.

The Revenue checked all 66,000 employers who took part in the scheme, but it quickly narrowed down its compliance investigation to around 1,900 employers.