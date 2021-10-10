Subscribe Today
Revenue narrowing search for employers who breached tax subsidy scheme

The tax authority is tracking down the final 95 employers after receiving settlements from another 1,600, worth €28.5 million

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th October, 2021
Levels of compliance by employers in the scheme were ‘significantly high’. Revenue offices, Dublin Castle. PIcture: Feargal Ward

The Revenue is tracking down the final 95 employers in its investigation into the temporary wage subsidy scheme, after clawing back €28.5 million.

The first wage subsidy scheme between last March and July cost €2.8 billion for 678,000 workers, which accounted for one-third of the entire workforce.

The Revenue checked all 66,000 employers who took part in the scheme, but it quickly narrowed down its compliance investigation to around 1,900 employers.

