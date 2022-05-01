Subscribe Today
Revenue boss Cody gets three-year extension in his post

The chairman of the tax authority was due to finish his term in office last January, but he indicated his willingness to serve for longer

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
1st May, 2022
Niall Cody was first appointed as Revenue Commissioners chairman in December 2014. Picture: Fergal Phillips

He isn’t quite hitting the same longevity levels as his brother Brian has in hurling management with Kilkenny, but Niall Cody, the chairman of the Revenue Commissioners, has been given a three-year extension to his role by the Minister for Finance at a time when the tax system is facing “major challenges”.

Cody’s seven-year term as chairman was due to come to an end last January, but he indicated his willingness...

