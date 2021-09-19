Subscribe Today
Tax

Revenue asks owners of self-built homes to volunteer property tax

The owners of these 31,000 recently built houses are not traceable through stamp duty records

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th September, 2021
Revenue will have more difficulty contacting the more than 31,000 people who have built their own homes in the past eight years, because it does not have a stamp duty record for them. Picture: Getty

Revenue is asking the owners of 31,000 recently built one-off homes to sign up for the local property tax (LPT) themselves if they do not get a letter in the post requiring them to do so.

Newly built homes have been exempt from LPT since it was introduced in 2013, but all new homes are being brought into the property tax net from next year. Revenue will be able to easily contact people who have purchased...

