Rebound cannot undo the pandemic’s damage for many businesses, says Donohoe
‘We should not be distracted from harm that has been done to balance sheets of employers,’ Minister for Finance says
The economic rebound expected during the rest this year will not be sufficient to undo the damage done to many businesses by the pandemic over the past 15 months, Paschal Donohoe has said.
“The really strong rebound in the second half of the year shouldn’t distract us from the harm that has been done to the balance sheets of many employers,” the Minister for Finance said.
Increased economic activity won’t be enough...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Michael Brennan: The timing of the property tax hike is a bid to limit any political fallout
The coalition is risking a backlash in overhauling the existing tax regime as the pandemic is still hurting households and house prices are rising
Brian Keegan: Vat’s it all about? Not much, next to the LPT
The lack of reaction to the Vat hike on online purchases shows us yet again that when it comes to taxes, we respond primarily by reference to what we last experienced
Tom Maguire: Have your tax affairs in order when Revenue comes knocking
The key to a successful outcome in any audit is to take a proactive approach to compliance by doing regular self-reviews and ensuring that everything is as it should be
Lucinda Creighton: The government seems to think cheap money is here to stay
The planning behind our ’outdoor summer’ mantra was sorely lacking, and so too it seems is the economic planning behind our post-pandemic recovery