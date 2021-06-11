Subscribe Today
Rebound cannot undo the pandemic’s damage for many businesses, says Donohoe

‘We should not be distracted from harm that has been done to balance sheets of employers,’ Minister for Finance says

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
11th June, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said the government will have to continue to support the economy into 2022. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The economic rebound expected during the rest this year will not be sufficient to undo the damage done to many businesses by the pandemic over the past 15 months, Paschal Donohoe has said.

“The really strong rebound in the second half of the year shouldn’t distract us from the harm that has been done to the balance sheets of many employers,” the Minister for Finance said.

Increased economic activity won’t be enough...

