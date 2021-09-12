Subscribe Today
PwC: corporate tax overhaul must be the ‘end of the line’

In a report prepared for the Minister for Finance, the professional services company also supported the government’s refusal to commit to the OECD’s minimum 12.5 per cent tax rate

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
12th September, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, was told by PwC that the government was right not to commit to the OECD’s proposed tax reforms

Ireland must secure an agreement that the OECD’s landmark overhaul of global corporate tax rules is “the end of the line” for at least a decade before committing to the process, PwC has said.

The professional services company has told Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, that the government is right not to commit to the proposed reforms and should continue to hold back on on any decisions on Ireland’s 12.5...

