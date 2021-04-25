Paschal Donohoe: There is a pathway to an international tax consensus

We are now at a critical juncture as 139 countries seek, through international discussions at the OECD, to agree a new sustainable approach to business taxation. It comes against a background of ever-growing, and indeed accelerating, digitalisation of our economies.

This was the context to an address I gave at a virtual seminar to nearly 1,500 virtual delegates, including business leaders and government officials from across Ireland, Europe, the Americas and beyond, last week.

It is clear...