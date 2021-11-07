PAC seeking clarity over €1.3bn cut to Perrigo’s tax bill
The Dáil’s financial watchdog has asked for an explanation of an ‘eye-watering’ drop in Revenue’s tax take from the pharma giant
The Dáil’s financial watchdog has written to the Revenue Commissioners and the Tax Appeals Commission, seeking a rationale for the decision to slash pharma giant Perrigo’s tax bill from €1.64 billion to less than €300 million.
In a letter sent last week, the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which oversees the state’s expenditure, has requested a detailed explanation of the reasoning behind the settlement and how it was arrived...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Brian Keegan: Sinn Féin and the Democrats both need a change in tax policy
Excessively taxing one particular cohort in society may be politically expedient, but it’s not a realistic long-term strategy
Revenue to reduce tax penalties for those who declare offshore accounts
Those voluntarily declaring such accounts will see mandatory penalty reduced from 15 per cent to 3 per cent
Yellen: Irish-based firms often paid ‘much less’ than 12.5% tax
US Treasury Secretary said that tax competition among nations created situation where workers, families and countries lost out
Updated: Overhaul of corporate tax rules was needed to ensure multinationals in Ireland paid ‘fair share’
Existing system ‘could not hold,’ according to Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary