PAC seeking clarity over €1.3bn cut to Perrigo’s tax bill

The Dáil’s financial watchdog has written to the Revenue Commissioners and the Tax Appeals Commission, seeking a rationale for the decision to slash pharma giant Perrigo’s tax bill from €1.64 billion to less than €300 million.

In a letter sent last week, the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which oversees the state’s expenditure, has requested a detailed explanation of the reasoning behind the settlement and how it was arrived...