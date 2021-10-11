‘Offsetting measures’ needed to make up shortfall from shift away from 12.5% corporate tax rate
Ratings agency has warned of potential negative consequences of joining up to global tax overhaul
Ireland’s historic shift away from its headline 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate will put pressure on the country’s public finances if not offset by other measures, S&P has warned.
The global ratings agency said the government’s landmark decision to move to a minimum effective rate of 15 per cent had “no immediate effect” on its view of Ireland’s sovereign credit quality but highlighted the country’s growing dependence on corporate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tom Maguire: Multinationals must face brave new world ushered in by EU tax reform
It’s only a matter of time before member states bring in measures including a law change for reverse hybrid mismatches and public reporting for non-EU corporations
The last stand: how Ireland finally conceded its long-cherished 12.5 per cent tax rate
After years of resisting the global tax changes, Paschal Donohoe says the decision is in the country’s best interests and provides ‘certainty and stability’
IDA chief warns that Ireland must do a ‘huge amount’ to remain attractive after tax deal
In a stark warning to the coalition, Shanahan said the government must grapple with a range of issues from the housing crisis to potential energy shortages to remain competitive
Brian Keegan: Budget set to restore the ‘Reynolds equilibrium’
Our circumstances today share numerous parallels with 1991, when Albert Reynolds delivered the first ever televised budget speech