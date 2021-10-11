Subscribe Today
‘Offsetting measures’ needed to make up shortfall from shift away from 12.5% corporate tax rate

Ratings agency has warned of potential negative consequences of joining up to global tax overhaul

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
11th October, 2021
‘The implementation of the OECD corporate tax agreement may dent Ireland's government revenues.’ Picture: Getty

Ireland’s historic shift away from its headline 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate will put pressure on the country’s public finances if not offset by other measures, S&P has warned.

The global ratings agency said the government’s landmark decision to move to a minimum effective rate of 15 per cent had “no immediate effect” on its view of Ireland’s sovereign credit quality but highlighted the country’s growing dependence on corporate...

