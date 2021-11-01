Subscribe Today
New corporation tax rules will not damage smaller nations like Ireland, Janet Yellen says

Ireland has ‘tremendous advantages’ other than a 12.5 per cent headline rate of tax which will ensure continued economic success, according to the US Treasury Secretary

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
1st November, 2021
Janet Yellen held a ‘very constructive’ bi-lateral meeting with Paschal Donohoe today

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, has said that a global overhaul of corporation tax rules will not damage smaller nations or emerging markets.

While Ireland’s low 12.5 per cent headline rate of tax may have been important in attracted investment previously, it now had other “tremendous advantages” that would ensure its continued economic success, she added.

Yellen was speaking at a press conference at Government Buildings this morning following what she...

