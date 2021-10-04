Subscribe Today
More talks needed before Ireland can sign up to OECD corporate tax deal, Donohoe says

The main concern the Department of Finance has with the OECD’s tax reforms relates to the wording of the proposal to introduce a minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least’ 15 per cent

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
4th October, 2021
Donohoe confirmed that he had received the revised text and planned to bring the update to government colleagues before the end of the week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government has made “some progress” in discussions on a landmark global corporate tax accord but more talks are needed before Ireland can sign up to the proposed OECD plan, Paschal Donohoe has said.

The Minister for Finance will brief cabinet colleagues on the updated text of the proposed overhaul of corporate tax systems in the coming days as a decision on whether Ireland joins more than 130 countries in agreeing to the...

