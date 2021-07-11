Subscribe Today
Tax

Lucinda Creighton: We need to be on the inside if we are to influence global tax deal details

Ireland is just one of nine countries that didn’t endorse the proposals at the G7 summit for a 15% international corporate tax regime. Are we undermining our moral authority as a result?

Lucinda Creighton
11th July, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: We need to be on the inside if we are to influence global tax deal details
Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House, in London. Picture: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

Ireland has been under pressure for some time in relation to its corporate tax rate. The financial crisis which led to the near bankruptcy of the Irish state, followed by emergency IMF and EU bailouts designed to keep the lights on, caused many of our nearest neighbours to begin to cast a very critical eye on our economic model.

The argument was simplistic – you cannot expect to have 21st century services if you apply...

Related Stories

The OECD announced last week that 130 countries accounting for 90 per cent of the world’s economic output supported an agreement on global reform of corporate tax. Ireland was not among them. Picture: iStock

Editorial: It is in Ireland’s long-term interests to sign up to OECD’s global tax pact

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
US president Joe Biden has been the driving force behind the proposed global tax reforms. Picture: Getty

Irish multinationals may face higher taxes if rates diverge from US

Tax Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Political agreement has been reached on the proposed public country-by-country reporting initiative at EU level. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: Groups must be braced for a brave new world of corporate tax reporting

Tax Tom Maguire 2 weeks ago
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been warning that Ireland\&#039;s personal tax rates are a major disincentive for attracting mobile workers. Picture: PA

Brian Keegan on tax: While the grass may be greener, the tax benefits of offshore working are not black and white

Tax Brian Keegan 3 weeks ago

