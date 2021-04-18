Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Lucinda Creighton: Biden’s mud-slinging on tax havens is damaging to Ireland

Inaccurate and incendiary language from the new US administration ignores the fact that the issue is rooted in a loophole in its own tax code

Lucinda Creighton
18th April, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: Biden’s mud-slinging on tax havens is damaging to Ireland
US President Joe Biden has promised to stamp out corporate tax avoidance and to re-shore the profits of American multinational companies overseas. Photo: Getty

The US government has decided that it will reform the global corporate tax regime. This is an interesting development, and may eventually be a welcome one, given that the US itself has operated a failed domestic corporate tax regime for decades. Let’s hope this domestic model will not form the basis for President Joe Biden’s corporate tax reform plans, or we will all be in some trouble.

Biden is not the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Solidarity taxes are not a particularly new idea. Germany introduced one some 30 years ago to help fund the costs of reunification, while a 2.1 per cent surtax was introduced in Japan to help repair the damage from the 2011 earthquake’

Brian Keegan: A solidarity tax would be a step backwards

Tax Brian Keegan 10 hours ago
‘Under a changed corporate tax regime, Ireland could lose out significantly on tax revenue if it does not comply.’ Picture: Getty

James O’Connor: Ireland could turn a higher rate of corporate tax into a win-win

Tax James O'Connor 4 days ago
Janet Yellen: US Treasury Secretary is seeking ‘a level playing field’ for global corporate taxation Pic: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Could Ireland take a multi billion euro hit on tax?

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Revenue’s guidance explains that for businesses that accept payment for goods or services in cryptocurrencies, there is no change to when income is recognised or how taxable profits are calculated. Photo: Getty

Tax authorities gradually making online currencies a little less cryptic

Tax Tom Maguire 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1