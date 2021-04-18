Lucinda Creighton: Biden’s mud-slinging on tax havens is damaging to Ireland
Inaccurate and incendiary language from the new US administration ignores the fact that the issue is rooted in a loophole in its own tax code
The US government has decided that it will reform the global corporate tax regime. This is an interesting development, and may eventually be a welcome one, given that the US itself has operated a failed domestic corporate tax regime for decades. Let’s hope this domestic model will not form the basis for President Joe Biden’s corporate tax reform plans, or we will all be in some trouble.
Biden is not the...
