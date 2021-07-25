John Walsh: Tax threat and failures on the domestic front have the makings of a perfect storm for the Irish economy
Threats to our corporate tax regime and the prioritising of foreign direct investment ahead of the development of indigenous companies over the last 30 years have left our economy vulnerable and could see the government pay for the sins of the past
Is the government’s strategy of holding out on signing up to the OECD’s agreement on reform of global corporate tax the right one? Ultimately, it’s a moot point.
Ireland has faced threats to its corporate tax regime since the 12.5 per cent headline rate was first adopted. Indeed, the first attempt by Brussels to introduce a harmonised corporate tax rate goes as far back as 1972 – the year...
