Irish multinationals may face higher taxes if rates diverge from US

The global tax reforms being negotiated at the OECD could result in extra tax for Irish multinationals, the Department of Finance has warned.

Sources inside the Department of Finance have told the Business Post that any divergence in Irish and US corporate tax rates for multinationals could result in large Irish companies with significant operations in the US, including Glanbia, Smurfit Kappa, Kerry Group and CRH, being hit with a tax surcharge on US profits....