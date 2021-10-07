Ireland joins global 15% minimum corporate tax deal, but many firms will be exempt

Ireland has agreed to sign up to a landmark overhaul of global corporation tax rules in a move which will result in the abandonment of the country’s long-held 12.5 per cent headline rate for more than 1,500 multinationals operating here.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, this evening confirmed that Ireland had decided to join the global accord which will set a minimum effective corporate tax rate of 15 per cent and which has already...