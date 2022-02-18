Ian Guider: We can’t have it both ways on public services and axing the USC
If we truly want Scandinavian levels of living standards and infrastructure, we must be willing to pay for this through increased taxes
Twitter lit up last week with reminders of the various politicians who over the years promised to abolish or reduce the universal social charge. In the wake of the surge in the cost of living the government has been under increasing pressure to do something to alleviate the financial pain so many are facing, possibly by cutting some of the USC rates. It prompted Taoiseach Micheál Martin to tell Matt Cooper on The Last Word...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
EU tax directive will prise out true identity of ‘shell’ entities
Proposed initiative aims to prevent the misuse of such undertakings for tax purposes
Tom Maguire: A fair share for entrepreneurs and employees will profit us all
We need to tweak taxes to encourage entrepreneurs to locate here, and to allow our homegrown SMEs to thrive
Tom Maguire: A corporation tax proposal that will bring certainty to Irish business
The EC’s draft directive to put Pillar 2 into action should be effective, and a net positive for Ireland – and here’s why
Brian Keegan: France has big plans for its EU presidency
Emmanuel Macron aims to have the 15 per cent corporate tax proposals in force by this time next year, and that’s not the half of it