Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Global corporate tax rate could be set at ‘a bit’ more than 15 per cent, OECD tax chief says

The agreement will go ahead whether Ireland signs up or not. Paschal Donohoe argues that ‘we’re not going to sign up or endorse an agreement that doesn’t protect our fundamental interests as a small country’

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
18th July, 2021
Global corporate tax rate could be set at ‘a bit’ more than 15 per cent, OECD tax chief says
Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD centre for tax policy and administration: ‘We just have to firm up a few numbers’. Picture: Getty

The global minimum tax rate due to be agreed by global leaders later this year could end up being a “a bit” higher than 15 per cent and will go ahead even if Ireland refuses to sign up to the agreement, the head of tax reform at the OECD has said.

Pascal Saint-Amans, the director of tax policy and administration at the OECD and the main architect of the proposed global tax reforms currently...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House, in London. Picture: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

Lucinda Creighton: We need to be on the inside if we are to influence global tax deal details

Tax Lucinda Creighton 1 week ago
The OECD announced last week that 130 countries accounting for 90 per cent of the world’s economic output supported an agreement on global reform of corporate tax. Ireland was not among them. Picture: iStock

Editorial: It is in Ireland’s long-term interests to sign up to OECD’s global tax pact

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago
US president Joe Biden has been the driving force behind the proposed global tax reforms. Picture: Getty

Irish multinationals may face higher taxes if rates diverge from US

Tax Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago
Political agreement has been reached on the proposed public country-by-country reporting initiative at EU level. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: Groups must be braced for a brave new world of corporate tax reporting

Tax Tom Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1