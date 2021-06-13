Subscribe Today
Tax

Fund investors got €12 million in tax refunds

A total of €12.25 million in dividend withholding tax was returned to investors via successful Reit and Iref refund applications

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
13th June, 2021
Fund investors got €12 million in tax refunds
Figures provided to Bríd Smith, the People Before Profit TD, showed that Reit investors submitted more than 2,700 refund applications which were approved for a total value of €6.29 million since 2015

Investors in Irish property funds received millions of euro in tax refunds over the past seven years, at a time when the government was under pressure to increase the overall tax take from them.

New figures show that a total of €12.25 million worth of dividend withholding tax (DWT) was returned to investors through thousands of successful refund applications since the introduction of real estate investment trusts (Reits) and Irish real estate funds (Irefs).

Reits...

