Fergus Shiel: Pandora Papers reveal a global system rigged in favour of the few

When Gerard Ryle, the director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), obtained the Pandora Papers, our journalists knew we were onto something. Little did we know how enormous that something would turn out to be.

In the days since the Pandora Papers investigation was published, it has put several international leaders, from Chile to Malaysia and Kenya under intense scrutiny. In addition, there have been vows of action from India, Spain, Pakistan, Ireland,...