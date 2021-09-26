Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Editorial: Our corporate tax rate is not the main issue for foreign investers

Foreign direct investment is here for the long term regardless of our tax rates

Business Post
26th September, 2021
Editorial: Our corporate tax rate is not the main issue for foreign investers
Micheál Martin’s comment, made in the context of a push for corporate tax reform and a minimum rate of “at least 15 per cent” globally, was also revealing. Picture: Getty

During his visit to the United States last week, the Taoiseach remarked that he could not guarantee to US companies that Ireland’s corporate tax rate would remain at 12.5 per cent. In part, this was a statement of the obvious. No political leader can, or should, guarantee that a tax rate will remain unchanged in perpetuity.

Tax rates rise and fall constantly. In the 1950s, the US corporate tax rate was over 50 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Maguire: Debra might prove to be a very good friend to start-ups

Focus On Tom Maguire 2 hours ago
Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: meeting over global corporate tax reform

The corporate tax crunch: Ireland may be forced to take the leap

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 2 hours ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and his officials are set to push hard over the coming weeks to secure a change in the OECD’s wording around the minimum corporate tax rate. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Government prepares to concede on corporate tax rate of 15 per cent

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 2 hours ago
Revenue will have more difficulty contacting the more than 31,000 people who have built their own homes in the past eight years, because it does not have a stamp duty record for them. Picture: Getty

Revenue asks owners of self-built homes to volunteer property tax

Tax Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1