Editorial: Our corporate tax rate is not the main issue for foreign investers

During his visit to the United States last week, the Taoiseach remarked that he could not guarantee to US companies that Ireland’s corporate tax rate would remain at 12.5 per cent. In part, this was a statement of the obvious. No political leader can, or should, guarantee that a tax rate will remain unchanged in perpetuity.

Tax rates rise and fall constantly. In the 1950s, the US corporate tax rate was over 50 per...