Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Donohoe was advised to warn EU off muddying waters on tax reform

The Minister for Finance met the bloc’s economy commissioner ahead of Ireland’s crunch decision on corporation tax reform

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th November, 2021
Donohoe was advised to warn EU off muddying waters on tax reform
Paschal Donohoe: Met Paolo Gentiloni on the commissioner’s trip to Dublin in September. Picture: Julien Behal

Paschal Donohoe was advised to tell the European Economy Commissioner that constant tinkering with international tax rules would harm the Irish economy as it emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to notes prepared in advance of a meeting.

The Minister for Finance met Paolo Gentiloni on the commissioner’s trip to Dublin in September as Ireland was weighing a crunch decision on whether or not to join the OECD’s landmark overhaul of corporate tax rules....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: the Department of Finance has launched its public consultation on outbound payments of interest, royalties and dividends. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Things have moved fast since the Corporation Tax Roadmap update last January

Focus On Tom Maguire
In late September 2020, Perrigo announced in a stock exchange notice that it had reached a settlement with the Revenue on the tax bill, which related to the sale of drug patents dating back to 2013

PAC seeking clarity over €1.3bn cut to Perrigo’s tax bill

Tax Róisín Burke
A Revenue spokeswoman said the changes in the Finance Bill before the Dáil were designed to encourage “voluntary compliance” among people who previously had “no incentive” to come forward. Picture: Feargal Ward

Revenue to reduce tax penalties for those who declare offshore accounts

Tax Michael Brennan
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: tax competition among nations had created a beggar-thy-neighbour approach to government policy. Picture: Bryan Meade

Yellen: Irish-based firms often paid ‘much less’ than 12.5% tax

Tax Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1