Donohoe was advised to warn EU off muddying waters on tax reform

Paschal Donohoe was advised to tell the European Economy Commissioner that constant tinkering with international tax rules would harm the Irish economy as it emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to notes prepared in advance of a meeting.

The Minister for Finance met Paolo Gentiloni on the commissioner’s trip to Dublin in September as Ireland was weighing a crunch decision on whether or not to join the OECD’s landmark overhaul of corporate tax rules....