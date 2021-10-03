Subscribe Today
Tax

Donohoe looks at tax break for investors in small firms

Minister considers new measure after failure to secure EU approval for R&D tax credit increase

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor
3rd October, 2021
Donohoe looks at tax break for investors in small firms
Paschal Donohoe has told Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin spokesman, that it might be necessary to introduce “some changes” to the plan to secure state aid approval from the European Commission.

The government is considering changes to the tax relief for investors in small companies in Budget 2022 after running into difficulties with another tax credit.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, announced that he would give better research and development tax credits to small businesses in the budget two years ago but he has been unable to secure EU approval for the measure so far.

His officials are now looking at making changes to the 40...

