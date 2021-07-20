Subscribe Today
Tax

Donohoe fears that 15% global corporate tax could rise further

Launching a public consultation on OECD plans for a minimum global rate, the Minister for Finance said the phrase ‘at least’ in current proposal left room for the figure to change

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th July, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, at the launch of a public consultation today on the OECD proposals for a global corporate tax rate. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A planned minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 per cent could be raised over time if specific language around the current proposal is not addressed, Paschal Donohoe has warned.

The Minister for Finance was speaking at the launch of a new consultation on OECD proposals to implement a global corporate tax rate of “at least” 15 per cent. He said that “given the economic importance of the proposals to Ireland”, it was timely to commence...

