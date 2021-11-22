Details of Perrigo’s €1.64 billion tax appeal can’t be disclosed - Tax Appeals Commission
The Public Accounts Committee had sought information on Perrigo’s appeal of its Revenue bill which it settled for less than €300 million
Details of Perrigo’s appeal of a €1.64 billion tax bill, which was ultimately settled for less than €300 million, can’t be disclosed, the Tax Appeals Commission has said.
Responding to a written request for information from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Commission said that it was legally constrained from providing any information due to the pharma giant’s request that the appeal be heard in private.
When an individual...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Things have moved fast since the Corporation Tax Roadmap update last January
By the time the Finance Bill is signed into law we will have enacted the entire Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive into our legislation – and there’s more to come
Donohoe was advised to warn EU off muddying waters on tax reform
The Minister for Finance met the bloc’s economy commissioner ahead of Ireland’s crunch decision on corporation tax reform
PAC seeking clarity over €1.3bn cut to Perrigo’s tax bill
The Dáil’s financial watchdog has asked for an explanation of an ‘eye-watering’ drop in Revenue’s tax take from the pharma giant
Revenue to reduce tax penalties for those who declare offshore accounts
Those voluntarily declaring such accounts will see mandatory penalty reduced from 15 per cent to 3 per cent