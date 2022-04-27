Subscribe Today
Tax

Deloitte acquires Ennis-based tax practice Cahill Taxation

The move will grow Deloitte’s team of tax specialists in the Limerick and Ennis region to 45 and its overall local team to 150

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th April, 2022
Deloitte acquires Ennis-based tax practice Cahill Taxation
Deloitte employs more than 3,000 people in Ireland, a quarter of whom are based across its regional offices in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast. Pictured are Harry Goddard, ceo of Deloitte Ireland, Fergal Cahill, principal and founder of Cahill Taxation Services and Karen Frawley, international tax partner and Deloitte Limerick head of tax. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Deloitte Ireland announced the acquisition of Cahill Taxation, the Ennis-based tax specialist, creating one of the largest tax practices in the mid-west.

The professional services giant said the move would grow its tax practice in the Limerick/Ennis to 45 people, and the local office to more than 150. The acquisition is expected to come into effect on June 1, 2022.

Cahill Taxation Services was founded in 2007 and provides a range of tax services related to retirement...

