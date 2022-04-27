Deloitte acquires Ennis-based tax practice Cahill Taxation

Deloitte Ireland announced the acquisition of Cahill Taxation, the Ennis-based tax specialist, creating one of the largest tax practices in the mid-west.

The professional services giant said the move would grow its tax practice in the Limerick/Ennis to 45 people, and the local office to more than 150. The acquisition is expected to come into effect on June 1, 2022.

Cahill Taxation Services was founded in 2007 and provides a range of tax services related to retirement...