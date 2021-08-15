Build-to-rents now included in property tax sweep
Up to 100,000 previously exempt new homes should boost Revenue coffers this year
The inclusion of build-to-rent apartments in the property tax net could result in a larger than expected tax windfall for the Revenue Commissioners.
When the property tax was introduced in 2013, there was an exemption for all newly built homes to encourage housing construction and sales. This exemption has remained in place ever since, meaning that it also applied to all new build-to-rent apartments and houses.
The Revenue has estimated that approximately 79,000 homes built between...
