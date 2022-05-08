Brian Keegan: Would age-specific taxation help to halt Ireland’s brain drain?
As a country, we consistently ask the wrong questions about our industrial and investment policy
The current row over turf tells us much about Ireland’s body politic, and it isn’t a good story. Bad policy does damage, but we don’t have enough politicians with sufficient ambition for their constituents to do it a better way. Surely, the real question is why any citizen of one of the wealthiest countries in the world has to rely on turf to heat their homes.
The wrong questions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Revenue boss Cody gets three-year extension in his post
The chairman of the tax authority was due to finish his term in office last January, but he indicated his willingness to serve for longer
Deloitte acquires Ennis-based tax practice Cahill Taxation
The move will grow Deloitte’s team of tax specialists in the Limerick and Ennis region to 45 and its overall local team to 150
Brian Keegan: How do you fund services without raising taxes? You can raise wages
A wage increase would generate hundreds of millions of euro in tax yield without much political or social pushback
Tom Maguire: Close company tax rules can make the ‘innocent suffer for the guilty’
The Revenue now has other measures to counter tax avoidance, and could ease off on its 18-month profit payout rule, which can punish owners for reinvesting in their business