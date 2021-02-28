Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Brian Keegan: When it comes to the regulation of big tech, local may trump global after all

The ‘go it alone’ approach by Australia in the row with Facebook challenges the OECD line that ‘together is better’ when it comes to taxation

Brian Keegan
28th February, 2021
Brian Keegan: When it comes to the regulation of big tech, local may trump global after all
The actions of the Australian government reflect a broader concern across the world to try to either rein in or manage the growing influence and power of the major digital platform providers

Last week’s dispute between the Australian government and Facebook over payment for news content is just the latest chapter in a larger narrative of governments trying to manage the presence of the big technology platforms in their jurisdictions.

While it is no surprise that the action taken by Facebook to close down news-related content in Australia gained widespread attention, it is surprising that it was deemed to be necessary. Few western-style democracies launch...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The list of letterbox companies registered to Dublin addresses for tax purposes is exhaustive.

Transparency law will shine a light on Ireland’s role in the global tax games

Tax Aidan Regan 2 hours ago
The world of audits is set for a shake-up as a result of the pandemic. Illustration: Getty

Tom Maguire: Audits will go ahead – but somewhat differently

Tax Tom Maguire 2 weeks ago
Heather Humphreys, the social protection minister, said it had always been clear that the payment would be treated as income, and therefore taxable. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Call for government to seek fresh legal advice on ‘unconstitutional’ PUP tax

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
According to the Revenue, 99,700 PUP claimants have a tax liability from last year that will have to be settled, including 100 individuals who owe more than €5,000.

Taxing PUP could be unconstitutional, Flac warns

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1