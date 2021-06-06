Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Brian Keegan: Vat’s it all about? Not much, next to the LPT

The lack of reaction to the Vat hike on online purchases shows us yet again that when it comes to taxes, we respond primarily by reference to what we last experienced

Brian Keegan
6th June, 2021
Brian Keegan: Vat’s it all about? Not much, next to the LPT
Vat is to all intents and purposes invisible, although for many of us it eats into our disposable income to a much greater extent even than income tax. Picture: Getty

On a day when they announced business supports to the value of hundreds of millions of euro, it must have been profoundly irritating for government ministers to see the relatively minor increases in local property tax grab the lion’s share of the headlines.

The employer wage subsidy scheme alone has cost the state almost €4 billion to date, and is now being extended to the end of this year. In comparison, LPT has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

From November, the practice of the Revenue accepting homeowners’ own valuations at “face value” is going to be dropped. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Brennan: The timing of the property tax hike is a bid to limit any political fallout

Tax Michael Brennan 1 day ago
When you receive a notification of an audit by the Revenue, you can still make a prompted disclosure, but you typically only get 21 days’ notice prior to it commencing. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Maguire: Have your tax affairs in order when Revenue comes knocking

Tax Tom Maguire 1 day ago
Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, said changes to the local property tax code would squeeze the ordinary owners of family homes. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Cathal Mac Coille: The siren song of populist taxation never loses it appeal

Tax Cathal Mac Coille 1 day ago
‘How much thought, detailed planning and foresight have gone into the economic planning for our post-pandemic recovery?’ Picture: Niall Carson

Lucinda Creighton: The government seems to think cheap money is here to stay

Tax Lucinda Creighton 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1