Brian Keegan: The PUP carries a nasty sting in its tail

Last Friday, the office of the Revenue Commissioners made 2020 statements of account for several hundred thousand taxpayers available via its website. For many workers, this was not good news.

Between March 26 and August 31 of last year, 664,500 employees had their wages subsidised under the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS). The PAYE system normally takes whatever taxes are due out of pay packets as wages are paid.

However, because of the way the temporary wage subsidy scheme...