Brian Keegan on tax: While the grass may be greener, the tax benefits of offshore working are not black and white

As if it wasn't enough to have ongoing upheaval over corporation tax, events are now conspiring to push the income tax burden into the spotlight.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been warning that Ireland's personal tax rates are a major disincentive for attracting mobile workers. Highly paid workers, he believes, could avail of new remote working possibilities to move overseas.

Any government minister should be wary of losing high-paid executives from this economy. Broadly...