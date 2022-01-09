Brian Keegan: France has big plans for its EU presidency
Emmanuel Macron aims to have the 15 per cent corporate tax proposals in force by this time next year, and that’s not the half of it
The publication in the days before Christmas of a proposed EU directive to give effect to a 15 per cent rate of corporation tax across the bloc had a particular Irish hue to it – Paschal Donohoe’s sticking point of a “minimum tax rate means 15 per cent and not ‘at least’ 15 per cent” is in the text.
If this Irish imprint came at the expense of surrendering a totem of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Revenue deploys ‘real-time’ info to claw back €105m in wage subsidies
The organisation is using its online PAYE system to receive electronic updates whenever a new wage payment is made by employers to workers
Taxing times: How a rise in suspicious transaction reports is helping Revenue know where to look
With reports of suspicious transactions and cigarette smuggling on the rise, and a surge in customs declarations due to the rise of online retail, Niall Cody and the Revenue Commissioners have their work cut out for the coming year as they plan to ‘enhance capability’
Tax credit for game developers who must pass the ‘cultural’ test
Paschal Donohoe’s incentive for game developers is available on eligible expenditure of up to €25 million a game and is based on the film tax relief scheme. A cultural test will apply, and gambling games are not eligible for the incentive
‘Solidarity levy’ could be one of many new costs of a united Ireland
We need more information on the opportunities and challenges that a 32-county regime would bring for businesses as well as individuals