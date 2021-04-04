Brian Keegan: Boldly going where no US president has gone before
Joe Biden is implementing a radical agenda to fund his public expenditure programme, but what will it mean for our corporation tax yields?
A democratic left-leaning president can always be expected to favour big spending programmes, but has anyone ever been as big a spender as US president Joe Biden?
After committing $1.9 trillion to pandemic responses, he now proposes to commit a further $2 trillion to infrastructure spend. This marks a radical shift in economic approach between Biden and his predecessor.
Donald Trump seemed to view economic growth as being primarily private sector-driven. Biden, on the other hand, is...
