Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Brian Keegan: Boldly going where no US president has gone before

Joe Biden is implementing a radical agenda to fund his public expenditure programme, but what will it mean for our corporation tax yields?

Brian Keegan
4th April, 2021
Brian Keegan: Boldly going where no US president has gone before
The Biden administration may be stealing a march by enhancing its own existing models of restricting foreign deductions and claiming the earnings of overseas subsidiaries for additional tax in the US

A democratic left-leaning president can always be expected to favour big spending programmes, but has anyone ever been as big a spender as US president Joe Biden?

After committing $1.9 trillion to pandemic responses, he now proposes to commit a further $2 trillion to infrastructure spend. This marks a radical shift in economic approach between Biden and his predecessor.

Donald Trump seemed to view economic growth as being primarily private sector-driven. Biden, on the other hand, is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Revenue is carrying out checks at postal depots to seize untaxed wine bottles before they are delivered to the homes of consumers

Thousands of cases of untaxed wine seized by Revenue

Tax Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
The longer a lockdown persists, the less likely it is that some businesses will be able to bounce back quickly

Remote working must now be at the core of our services strategy

Tax Brian Keegan 1 week ago
Businesses can temporarily put certain tax debts on ice during Covid-19 restrictions as part of the Debt Warehousing Scheme, but tax returns must still be filed

Tom Maguire: Keep your tax returns up to date – or it may cost more than you think

Tax Tom Maguire 3 weeks ago
Feargal O\&#039;Rourke, managing partner of PwC Ireland: ‘There’s no doubt that the taking of the case caused Ireland reputational damage . . . All that you could hear was ‘Apple, tax, Ireland’.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Apple tax case is damaging to Ireland whatever the result, O’Rourke warns

Tax Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1